TVLine Items: Foy/Bettany's Scandal Trailer, Selling Sunset Returns and More

Paul Bettany (WandaVision) and Claire Foy (The Crown) are going through a very messy divorce in the trailer for A Very British Scandal Season 2, premiering with all three episodes Friday, April 22 on Prime Video.

The sophomore run chronicles “the divorce of the Duke (Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Foy), one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th century,” per the official synopsis. “Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Selling Sunset Season 5 will premiere Friday, April 22 on Netflix.

* After some hullabaloo, Rachel Zegler has now been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be a presenter at this Sunday’s Oscars, where West Side Story (in which she starred as Maria) is up for Best Picture and seven other awards, THR.com reports.

* David Spade’s first Netflix original comedy special, Nothing Personal, will debut Tuesday, April 26.

* Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon) has joined Peacock’s true-crime limited drama A Friend of the Family, starring Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy and Colin Hanks, our sister site Variety reports. The series is based on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend” (Lacy). Grace will play Jan in the later years.

