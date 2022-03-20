Oscars Snub: West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler Says She Isn't Invited

How do you solve a problem like an MIA Maria?

Rachel Zegler, the lead actress of Best Picture contender West Side Story, says that she did not score an invite to next Sunday’s Academy Awards. The Oscars' Most Memorable Moments!

The Steven Spielberg-directed update of the classic musical is vying for seven total Oscars at the March 27, ABC-hosted ceremony, including for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose, who played Anita) and Best Directing (Spielberg).

Zegler on Saturday had shared a batch of photos on Instagram, including of her dressed for last week’s BAFTAs; that prompted one follower to anticipate her look for the Oscars’ red carpet. “I’m not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” Zegler, who is not among the film’s Oscar nominees, replied.

Traditionally, those who are nominated for an Oscar each receive a pair of tickets to the ceremony, as do presenters at the telecast. Movie studios are then allocated blocks that are proportional, in theory, to the number of nominations their movies collect. (TVLine has reached out to both West Side Story‘s production studio and ABC for comment.)

In the wake of Instagram comments expressing much surprise and asking why, Zegler wrote, “idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) i will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage— i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie. ❤️”

Gloria Calderón Kellett, EP of TV’s Latino-centric One Day at a Time reboot, is among those calling out Zegler’s snub.

“Hey @ABCNetwork. You moved the ONE Latine show you have [Promised Land] to Hulu and @TheAcademy claims to want to embrace diversity,” she tweeted. “How about the rare time that Latine people have a movie nominated for an OSCAR you invite the lead.”

For her role as West Side Story’s Maria, Zegler won a Golden Globe in January (for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy) and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award (Best Young Actor/Actress) — among other nods and smaller award wins.