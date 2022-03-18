TV Ratings: SVU Leads Non-Hoops Fare, MasterChef Junior Returns Low

NBC’s Law & Order revival this Thursday drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, holding steady week-to-week. SVU (4.5 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo but led Thursday’s non-basketball fare in both the demo and viewers, while Organized Crime (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady.

CBS’ primetime March Madness coverage averaged 5.3 mil and a 1.4 in prelim numbers, dominating Thursday on both counts. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Over on ABC, Station 19 (4.1 mil/0.5) and Big Sky (2.4 mil/0.2) hit demo lows, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.5 mil/0.5, read recap) slipped to an all-time audience low.

The long-delayed Season 8 premiere of Fox’s MasterChef Junior (1.9 mil/0.3) was down sharply from the show’s previous averages (2.8 mil/0.7), Call Me Kat (1.9 mil/0.3) added eyeballs while steady in the demo, and Welcome to Flatch (1 mil/0.2) debuted on par with time slot predecessor Pivoting‘s (meager) averages.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.