Power Book IV: Force Sneak Peek: Is Kate Egan on Her Way to Chicago?

To be clear: Tommy Egan’s loud, meddling and highly inappropriate mom isn’t physically in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Power Book IV: Force (Starz, 8/7c). But JP and Tommy talk about her so much — and so vehemently — that her undeniable presence looms very large over the whole proceeding.

In the video above, Tommy’s recently discovered half-brother JP suggests that they give their mother a call to let her know what’s going on with her mom. But Tommy immediately shuts him down.

“She ain’t the person you hopin’ for,” Tommy warns him.

But JP counters that all he has to go on is Tommy’s word, given that Kate abandoned him when he was a baby. And if he thinks that he might be able to see past her vanishing act all those years ago… maybe there’s hope for Tommy?

After all, “Family is about forgiveness,” JP points out, later asking, “What the f–k she do to you that was so bad?”

Elsewhere in the episode, Tommy and his business partner don’t see eye to eye on a decision he thinks will slingshot him to the front of the Chicago street ranks. But back to the brothers from the same mother: Press PLAY on the video above to hear Tommy’s answer, then hit the comments: Do you think Kate will show up in Power Book IV: Force?