TVLine Items: Harley Quinn Meets Nightwing, J.J.'s U2 Series and More

Harvey Guillén — who as of late seems to be doing everything in addition to What We Do in the Shadows — next will veritably suit up as DC Comics’ Nightwing.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Guillén will lend his voice to Batman sidekick Robin’s evolved identity in Season 3 (premiere date TBD) of the acclaimed adult animated series Harley Quinn, which also will feature The Suicide Squad director James Gunn as… James Gunn.

Nightwing, aka Dick Grayson, of course, is played in HBO Max’s action Titans series by Brenton Thwaites.

In addition to his ongoing role on FX’s WWDITS, Guillén had a role on the Prime Video hit Reacher and voices José the Spider Receptionist on Netflix’s newly released Big Mouth offshoot Human Resources. He also reportedly has a key role in DC Films’ upcoming Blue Beetle movie.

* J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions team is developing a scripted series for Netflix about the legendary rock band U2, THR reports. The currently untitled series will be penned by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody).

* Natalie Martinez (Ordinary Joe) is replacing Ana Villafañe as a series regular opposite Vince Vaughn in the Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey, Deadline reports. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, the series tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a onetime detective demoted to restaurant inspector who gets pulled into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in Florida and the Bahamas.

* Prime Video’s Night Sky (fka Lightyears) — about a couple (played by Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons) who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet — will premiere all eight episodes on Friday, May 20.

* Laysla De Oliveira will star opposite Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness.

* Adina Porter (American Horror Story) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) will star opposite LaKeith Stanfield in Apple TV+’s upcoming drama The Changeling, Deadline reports. The series is reported as “a fairy tale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom) wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner.

