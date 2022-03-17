Ziwe Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Hold onto your edges: Ziwe will return this year with more searing, riotous social commentary that forces its audiences to think deeper about how we connect with each other.

Showtime announced Thursday that the critically revered late-night variety series will debut the first of six new episodes on Sunday, May 1 at 11/10c. The second half of the season will arrive later this year.

Ziwe, a former writer on Desus & Mero (also on Showtime), stars and executive-produces the self-titled series. Season 1 featured musical performances by Ziwe and sketches — like the “Karen Convention,” in which a group of white women named Karen discussed their infamous name — as well as “unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people,” per the official description.

Guest stars included Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Bowen Yang, Patti Harrison, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams and Adam Pally.

The series was renewed back in June 2021, just eight days after Season 1 wrapped its last episode. “This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” Ziwe previously said in a statement. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.”

Ziwe rose to fame in 2020 with her Instagram series, during which she questioned controversial figures on race such as infamous scammer Caroline Calloway, embattled celebrity chef Alison Roman, Slave Play’s Jeremy O. Harris and actresses Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan. She also appeared in Season 3 of Succession and served as a story editor on Dickinson’s third and final season.

Are you ready for new episodes of Ziwe? Who do you want to see guest-star in Season 2? Drop a comment below.