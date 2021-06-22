Ziwe Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Ziwe Puts Karens and White Feminism on Blast, Turns to Fran Lebowitz and Gloria Steinem for Answers

Ziwe is coming back.

The witty social commentator and her critically lauded eponymous late-night variety series, which she also executive-produces, has landed a Season 2 order at Showtime. The premium cable network announced Ziwe‘s renewal on Tuesday, noting that the new season will consist of 12 episodes that will be split into two installments. (Showtime is still determining when those installments will air.)

The inaugural season of Ziwe included interviews with Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem, Phoebe Bridgers and Stacey Abrams, as well as Ziwe’s hilariously prescient sketches, musical performances and more. A former writer for Showtime’s Desus & Mero, Ziwe also included unscripted interactions with everyday people on her self-titled show. One example was “Woke Wars,” a mock game show where she quizzed white “contestants” on how woke they were as racial allies.

When Lebowitz, Steinem and Bridgers were guests, Ziwe challenged the feminist thought leaders to break down white women’s racial privilege. Their answers, in turn, created a back-and-forth that was sometimes funny, occasionally awkward, and always thought-provoking.

“This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” Ziwe said in a statement. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.”

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.