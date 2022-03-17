Ratings: Goldbergs, Med Eyes Lows; Survivor, Fire Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Goldbergs Starring Not Jeff Garlin this Wednesday drew 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down sharply from last week to mark series lows. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Elsewhere on ABC, The Wonder Years (1.9 mil/0.3) hit an audience low, The Conners (2.8 mil/0.4) is eyeing series lows, and Home Economics (1.9 mil/0.3) and Million Things (1.8 mil/0.2) were steady.

CBS’ Survivor (4.8 mil/0.8, read recap) matched its season opener to lead Wednesday in the demo. The debut of Beyond the Edge (2.5 mil/0.3) frittered away half its lead-in.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.1 mil/0.6, get casting news) slipped to at least season lows, while Fire (6.5 mil/0.7) and PD (5.3 mil/0.7) tied demo lows — with the former copping the night’s biggest audience.

Fox’s Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.7) dropped from its season opener, while Domino Masters (1.7 mil/0.4) held steady.

The CW’s The Flash (600K/0.1) rebounded a bit from last week’s series-low audience, while Kung Fu (440K/0.1) lost a conspicuously large chunk of its season premiere audience.

