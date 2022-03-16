Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Timing of the Series Finale-Spoiling Spinoff News Was a 'Shocker'

The timing of The Walking Dead‘s latest spinoff announcement was a bit of a “shocker” to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is set to headline the offshoot alongside Lauren Cohan.

Premiering in 2023, AMC’s Isle of the Dead will follow the unlikely pair of Morgan’s Negan and Cohan’s Maggie — what with him having murdered her husband and all — into “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland.

“The crumbling city,” the synopsis previews, “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

But hopefully my bagel cart guy outside the TVLine offices will be OK.

As a guest on The Rich Eisen Show this week (watch below), Morgan reported that the cast is filming the long-running drama’s series finale “as we speak.” But given the timing of the Isle of the Dead reveal, at least two more characters (in addition to this previously announced pair) are looking good to survive, he quipped.

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead Recap: One Step Forward, Two Steps 'Ack!'

The Walking Dead Recap: One Step Forward, Two Steps 'Ack!' Walking Dead Spinoff Centered on Negan and Maggie Greenlit by AMC

“I guess we don’t need to die. Spoiler Alert, folks. Sorry!” said Morgan at the 12:15 mark. “I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me.”

Walking Dead vet Eli Jorné has been tapped to executive-produce Isle of the Dead‘s six-episode Season 1, along with Morgan and Cohan and Morgan, with the whole show being overseen by Scott M. Gimple, CCO of the Walking Dead Universe.

In his official statement on the New York-based spinoff (which in fact will film here in the Big Apple, Morgan told Eisen), Morgan said last week, “Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, [the] Empire State Building, [the] Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?!? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up, folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the Walking Dead Universe.”

Following Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the in-the-works Tales of the Walking Dead anthology and the aforementioned and as-yet-untitled Daryl/Carol spinoff, Isle of the Dead will be the fifth offshoot of the original AMC drama based on Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series.

Want scoop on The Walking Dead, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.