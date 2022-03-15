WWE Legend Scott Hall Remembered: Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash Pay Tribute

Scott Hall is being remembered by his fellow wrestlers following his death on Monday at the age of 63.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was best known as the iconic heel Razor Ramon, and for being one third of the revolutionary staple New World Order alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan.

Hall had been on life support since Saturday after suffering serious complications from hip replacement surgery.

“He took care of me when I was down and out,” an emotional Hogan told fans Monday night in a video posted on Instagram. “Everybody thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map.”

Nash also paid tribute to his longtime friend and former tag team partner, writing on Instagram, “My heart is broken and I’m so very f—king sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”

Fourteen-time world champ Triple H wrote on Twitter that Hall’s death left him “gutted,” adding that he “lost a brother.”

Meanwhile, WWE legend Sean Waltman called Hall “the smartest of us all — maybe all of us combined. And that was a car full of smart motherf——s.”

Scroll down for more tributes to the Hall of Fame wrestler.

He's gone. 😔 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

SCOTT HALL I LOVE U BROTHER 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲I’m named after this man “HALL” my style the chains, the “Ayooo” everything is this man I didn’t wanna be Jordan I wanted to be SCOTT so thankful he became a friend & knew how much I loved him I’m truly heartbroken right now — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) March 14, 2022

One of the most uplifting Men I’ve had the pleasure to get to know over the past few years❤️ Rest Easy #ScottHall Love and Prayers to the family and my @WWE Family and the @WWEUniverse who all Respected Scott Hall, the Ultimate “Bad Guy” that we Loved because he was a Good Man!! pic.twitter.com/CYnP13d7IK — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 14, 2022

SCOTT HALL BUBBA I LOVE YOU FOREVER. I MISS YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 14, 2022

RIP SCOTT HALL pic.twitter.com/Fl2MbW6dj0 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 15, 2022

Saddened to hear about Scott Hall’s passing. The Bad Guy was always great to my brother & I. My thoughts go out to his family & loved ones. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/cOxea6DvWF — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 15, 2022