Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Injured While Reporting in Ukraine

Fox News Channel reporter Benjamin Hall was been injured while reporting outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, the network announced Monday.

John Roberts broke the news during his Monday afternoon broadcast, reading from a memo that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott sent to the channel’s staff. “Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine. We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” he said. “The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance.”

Roberts continued: “This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.”

Per his official bio at FoxNews.com, Hall is a State Department correspondent based in Washington, D.C. He joined FNC in 2015. Before taking the State Department beat, he was a foreign correspondent stationed in London. His career includes stints embedded with combatants in Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Haiti, Iran and Somalia.