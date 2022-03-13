Critics Choice: Ted Lasso, Succession Lead TV's Big Winners; Squid Game and Yellowjackets Among First-Timers

The Critics Choice Awards — after being pushed back two months in the wake of the COVID omicron surge — were handed out on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, and hosted for The CW and TBS by Taye Diggs (All American) and Nicole Byer (Grand Crew).

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso led the TV pack with four wins, including for Best Comedy and lead actor Jason Sudeikis. HBO’s Succession followed with three wins (including Best Drama), while Squid Game, The White Lotus and Mare of Easttown were among the night’s other multiple winners.

In addition to White Lotus, first-time winners included Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Disney+’s What If…?

TVLine has denoted the TV winners below!

DRAMA SERIES

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) — WINNER

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter, Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix) — WINNER

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers, Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime) — WINNER

MJ Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO) — WINNER

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight (Paramount+)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andrea Martin, Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti, Evil (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO) — WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

COMEDY SERIES

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) — WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) — WINNER

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh, The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) — WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) — WINNER

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)

Ray Romano, Made for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon, The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie Totah, Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) — WINNER

LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO) — WINNER

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany, WandaVision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper, Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death (Peacock)

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu) — WINNER

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO) — WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO) — WINNER

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Christian Slater, Dr. Death (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) — WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Come From Away (Apple TV+)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Oslo (HBO) — WINNER

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

OTHER TV WINNERS

Best Comedy Special: Bo Burnham Inside

Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Animated Series: What If…?

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

