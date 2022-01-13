TVLine Items: Godfather of Harlem Renewed, Critics Choice Date and More

Godfather of Harlem will continue to walk the neighborhood streets, with a renewal for a 10-episode third season, it was announced on Thursday. The Epix drama, starring Forest Whitaker, will begin production this summer in New York.

The series “tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles,” per the official synopsis.

In Season 3, Bumpy continues “to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA.”

* The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were originally scheduled for Jan. 9, will now air live on Sunday, March 13 at 7 pm ET on The CW and TBS.

* Fox’s Welcome to Flatch, a single-cam docu-com inspired by BBC Studios’ This Country, will premiere Thursday, March 17 at 9:30/8:30c. That same day, the first seven episodes will be available across non-linear platforms, including Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand. Watch a trailer here.

* The six-episode procedural crime comedy Murderville, starring Will Arnett, will debut Thursday, Feb. 3 on Netflix. In the series, for homicide Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett), “every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner,” per the official synopsis. “But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer.” Celeb guests include Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

* Love Is Blind Season 2 will debut its first five episodes on Friday, Feb. 11. The next four installments will be released the following Friday, with the finale slated for Feb. 25. Watch a teaser:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the limited series The Girl Before, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw And David Oyelowo. It premieres Thursday, Feb. 10.

