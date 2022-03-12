Friday Ratings: Charmed Returns Up; Shark Tank, WWE and 20/20 Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Charmed opened Season 4 with 461,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, marking its largest audience since the Season 3 premiere and improving on both that season’s average (380K) and finale (430K). Renew/Cancel Forecast!

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B”; read post mortem.

Leading out of that, Dynasty resumed its season (after an 11-week break!) with 260K and a 0.1, down sharply in audience from its double-episode December premiere.

Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (3.5 mil/0.4), Magnum PI (4.9 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.8 mil/0.4) were all steady, with the latter’s 250th episode copping Friday’s biggest audience.

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.5) ticked down but still tied lead-out 20/20 and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) for the nightly demo win.

NBC’s Winter Paralympics coverage averaged 1.3 mil and a 0.2, while a Thing About Pam encore added 1.6 mil/0.2 to Tuesday’s so-so premiere numbers (2.8 mil/0.4).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!