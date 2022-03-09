Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien Not Returning for Paramount+ Reunion Movie: 'It Was a Difficult Decision'

If you were hoping that Dylan O’Brien would be one of the names “announced at a later date” for the upcoming Teen Wolf reunion movie, we’ve got some bad news.

In an interview with our sister publication Variety, O’Brien confirmed that he will not be reprising the role of Stiles for Teen Wolf: The Movie, which premieres on Paramount+ later this year.

“It was a difficult decision,” O’Brien says. “A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he continues. “I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f–ing kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

The original cast members confirmed to appear in the movie are Tyler Posey as Scott, Holland Roden as Lydia, Shelley Hennig as Malia, Crystal Reed as Allison, Orny Adams as Coach, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam.

TVLine spoke with Ian Bohen (aka Peter) about his possible return, to which he said he would “love to do it,” adding, “I know they’re shooting here pretty soon, so you will have a definite yea or nay forthcoming for certain. But I feel positive about it. I wouldn’t want to see a movie where Derek and Peter weren’t in it.”

Derek, of course, was played by Tyler Hoechlin, who is also not slated to return. When we asked him about the possibility, he gave us this vague answer: “That I can neither confirm nor deny. We’ll see. There are a lot of things going on, but I don’t have any confirmation at this point. In this world, anything’s possible.”

Another major absence is Arden Cho as Kira Yukimura. According to Deadline, Cho was approached to appear in the movie but declined when she was only offered half the salary as her three main female costars.

Written by series creator Jeff Davis, Teen Wolf: The Movie picks up as “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Are you disappointed that we won’t see Stiles in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.