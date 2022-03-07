Teen Wolf Movie Update: Ian Bohen 'Feels Positive' That We'll See Derek and Peter in Paramount+ Reunion

Don’t count these wolves out just yet. While a few key names were missing from the initial announcement of Teen Wolf‘s Paramount+ reunion movie, there’s still a chance that more of fans’ favorite furries will return to Beacon Hills later this year.

Among the M.I.A. actors are Tyler Hoechlin and Ian Bohen, who played Derek and Peter Hale on the MTV series, and the latter seems pretty confident that we haven’t seen the last of these former alphas.

“We would love to do that together, and I can absolutely see a world where we are reunited,” Bohen, who is currently recurring opposite Hoechlin on The CW’s Superman & Lois, tells TVLine. “I know they’re shooting here pretty soon, so you will have a definite yea or nay forthcoming for certain. But I feel positive about it. I wouldn’t want to see a movie where Derek and Peter weren’t in it.”

For what it’s worth, we posed the same question to Hoechlin earlier this year and received a far more vague response: “That I can neither confirm nor deny,” he told us of his potential involvement in the project. “We’ll see. There are a lot of things going on, but I don’t have any confirmation at this point. In this world, anything’s possible.”

Anything’s possible, you say? OK, in addition to Derek and Peter’s return, we’d also like them to recreate this scene for… reasons:

Written by series creator Jeff Davis, Teen Wolf: The Movie picks up as “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Actors confirmed to be returning for the movie include Tyler Posey as Scott, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia, Reed as Allison, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

Other notable absences from the current cast list are Dylan O’Brien as Stiles and Arden Cho as Kira Yukimura. Cho was approached to appear in the movie, our sister site Deadline reports, but declined when she was only offered half the salary as her three main female costars.

Are you hoping to see Derek and/or Peter in Teen Wolf: The Movie? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.