Teen Wolf Reunion Movie Cast Announced — Who's Missing?

The cast list for Paramount+'s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie has just crossed our desks here at TVLine, and there are a few notable names missing from the pack.

Per the streamer, returning vets include Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar).

Notable cast members missing from the list Dylan O’Brien (Stiles), Superman and Lois‘ Tyler Hoechlin (Derek) and Arden Cho (Kira). Paramount+, however, hints that “additional” names will be announced in the coming weeks/months. Cho was approached to appear in the movie, our sister site Deadline reports, but declined when she was only offered half the salary as her three main female costars.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, which will be written by franchise creator Jeff Davis,”a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

TVLine asked Davis about the reunion rumors at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017, two months before the series finale aired. Here’s what he told us then: “I’ve been having [discussions] with MTV. There’s a new regime there, headed by Chris McCarthy, who’s fantastic and has a real vision of how to reestablish the MTV brand. He’s got a great love for Teen Wolf, so he and I have been talking about doing a podcast, something along the lines of S-Town or Serial or even Homecoming. [It’s our way of] keeping the franchise going. It’s just talk now, just the possibility of a reboot. But it seems like if they’d be into it, we could do a little bit of re-invention.”

McCarthy later told THR, “We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see … a resurrection of a new class in a couple years.”

Teen Wolf aired for six seasons on MTV (2011–2017). Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere on Paramount+ later this year.