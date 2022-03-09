Legacies Sneak Peek: Hope Tortures Aurora on Behalf of All Mikaelsons

Well, that didn’t take long. Just two weeks after Hope coerced Lizzie into helping her track down Aurora, the sire-bonded hunters have already captured their prey.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Thursday’s Legacies (The CW, 9/8c) finds Hope taking Aurora to task for “stealing my body, blaspheming my family name and, well, for being a relentless bitch,” all of which Aurora admits to being “guilty as charged.”

But it’s what comes next that will shift the course of future events, as Lizzie second guesses some of Hope’s more extreme methods of torture. (Lizzie may be a heretic now, but let’s face it, she’s no Mikaelson.)

Elsewhere in the hour, “Alaric, Landon and Ted work together to devise how to best use their wishes,” according to the network’s official synopsis.

Legacies has undergone several significant shifts in its fourth season, both on camera and behind the scenes. On the plus side, Hope is finally a full-blown tribrid, something fans have basically waited for since her birth on The Originals. In less happy news, Kaylee Bryant is no longer a series regular; Josie left town in the final episode of 2021.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at tonight’s Legacies, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 4 below.