Mandy Patinkin-Led Murder Mystery Scores Series Order at Hulu

The mystery of Mandy Patinkin‘s next TV role has officially been solved: Hulu has ordered to series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, an hourlong drama starring the Homeland vet.

Initially ordered to pilot last September, the 10-episode series asks, “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer?”

Patinkin will star as Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s once-greatest detective, who aims to discover the truth at all costs alongside his protégée (played by God Friended Me‘s Violett Beane). The cast also includes Lauren Patten (Blue Bloods), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Angela Zhou (Hell on Wheels) and relative newcomers Hugo Diego Garcia and Pardis Saremi.

Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who both previously wrote episodes of ABC’s Stumptown, will serve as writers, executive producers and co-showrunners on Career Opportunities, while Marc Webb (Why Women Kill) directed the pilot.

Career Opportunities is one of several new series in the pipeline at Hulu, joining projects like Fleishman Is in Trouble (which stars Patinkin’s onetime Homeland scene partner Claire Danes), the adventure series Washington Black (led by This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown) and potential comedy Badass (And Her Sister) (starring Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom as twin sisters).