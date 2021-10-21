Rachel Bloom to Play Twins (!!) in Hulu Comedy, Reunite With Crazy Ex Boss

RELATED STORIES History of the World, Part II Ordered at Hulu, With Mel Brooks to Write/EP

History of the World, Part II Ordered at Hulu, With Mel Brooks to Write/EP Y: The Last Man Cancelled at FX on Hulu

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom just found her next TV role… well, two of them.

Bloom will play twin sisters in the Hulu comedy Badass (And Her Sister), our sister site Deadline reports. The project, now in development at the streamer, will reunite Bloom with Aline Brosh McKenna, who co-created Crazy Ex with her and served as showrunner.

Bloom will play a spy “who tires of her life of sexy espionage and goes to live with her pushover twin sister,” also played by Bloom. “Together, they learn what it means to actually be badass,” per the official description. Bloom and McKenna wrote the pilot together and will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, should the project get picked up to series.

Bloom starred as hopeless romantic Rebecca Bunch on the CW musical rom-com Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which wrapped up a four-season run in 2019. She won a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy in 2016 for Crazy Ex‘s freshman season. Bloom also won an Emmy in 2019 for her part in composing the music and lyrics to the Crazy Ex Season 4 song “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal.”

Next, she’s set to costar along with Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Michael McKean in Reboot, a Hulu comedy pilot from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan.