Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum Cheers Move to Disney+ With Daredevil & Co.

Though it doesn’t make Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. a part of MCU canon by any means (not that anything short of an act of Odin will), it’s still a pretty cool thing that the seven-season Marvel series is moving to Disney+ with (step-)sister series Daredevil, Luke Cage et al. Every Way Disney+ Shows Changed the MCU

“Oh, I love it!” said former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Elizabeth Henstridge, when TVLine asked her about calling Disney+ home alongside Marvel’s street-level heroes starting March 16.

“I mean, [Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.] living on is wonderful, especially somewhere like Disney+ where you can discover it amongst the other shows,” Jemma Simmons’ former portrayer continued. “If you like Daredevil, you’re probably going to like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

And as Disney+’s popularity continues to surge, being the home to so much MCU, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney fare, “New people can discover it there,” Henstridge said. “And then there is the nostalgia of being able to binge a show that has seven seasons, which is really cool.

“I’m really happy,” she said in conclusion. “It feels like a very good home for it.”

Fun fact: Former Marvel star Henstridge was on the phone with TVLine to talk about directing an episode of a DC series, The CW’s Superman & Lois (airing this Tuesday); we’ll give you much more on that in the days to come.

Of course, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. moving from Netflix to family-friendly DIsney+ is no big whoop, given the MCU-adjacent series’ pretty mild themes and language. But given the grittier nature of Daredevil and The Punisher (which on Netflix were rated TV-MA) and other series from the “Defenders” lineup, Disney+ will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings and thus “help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Meaning: Now that content ratings will include R and TV-MA material, Stateside subscribers will be given the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles.

Henstridge isn’t the only alum from any of the seven relocating Marvel series to happily christen the new Disney+ home. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. costar Clark Gregg quote-tweeted the announcement video with the message, “Let us…GO!,” while Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll did same and cheered, “Yay!!!”