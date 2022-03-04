Rufus Sewell Cast as Keri Russell's Diplomat Husband in Netflix Series

Man in the High Castle‘s Rufus Sewell will be playing house with Keri Russell in The Diplomat, Netflix’s forthcoming eight-episode political thriller, TVLine has learned.

Ali Ahn (Raising Dion) has also joined the ensemble as a series regular.

The series — created by West Wing and Homeland alum Debora Cahn — centers on Kate Wyler (played by Russell), a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job that puts her on the front lines of an international crisis. The gig finds her in way over her head, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Sewell — who will next be seen in Netflix’s “innovative nonlinear” action thriller Jigsaw — will play Kate’s husband, Hal. Ahn, meanwhile, will portray a character by the name of Eidra Graham.

Russell will also serve as an EP on The Diplomat alongside Janice Williams (Pieces of Her, The Magicians) and the aforementioned Cahn.

“I’ve seen firsthand Deb’s incredible work on shows including The West Wing,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s VP of Drama Development, previously raved. “She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes and surprises, all of which she’ll bring to The Diplomat.”