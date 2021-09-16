Jigsaw: Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Giancarlo Esposito Among 8 Cast in Netflix's 'Nonlinear' Thriller

RELATED STORIES True Story First Look: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes Get Serious in Netflix Limited Series -- Get Premiere Date

Netflix has ordered the “innovative nonlinear” action thriller Jigsaw to series — and it sounds like it’s gonna be a real puzzle! Ha!

Boasting a cast that includes Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Jai Courtney (Spartacus), Rufus Sewell (Man in the High Castle) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100), Jigsaw centers around the largest heist ever attempted. Per Netflix, the series consists of eight episodes ranging from 24 years before the heist to one year post-heist and takes “a nonlinear approach to storytelling that builds intrigue and suspense” in a “way where viewers are in control.”

It’s loosely inspired by the real-life story where $70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

The cast also includes Paz Vega (The OA), Peter Mark Kendall (Chicago Med, The Americans), Rosaline Elbay (Ramy) and Niousha Noor (Here and Now).

Eric Garcia (Netflix’s Alexa & Katie) serves as creator/showrunner EP, with Jose Padilha (Narcos) on board to direct the first two episodes. Other EPs include Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy and Russell Fine.

Meanwhile, if it’s character names and descriptions you seek, keep reading…

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap: A natural leader, Leo is whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail. He became a thief at a young age — and though he had a chance to get out, he couldn’t stay away from the criminal life and his relapse cost him his family and his freedom.

Paz Vega as Ava Mercer: An attorney by day, she is equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom. Although she plays things fast and loose, deep down she’s a passionate soul who will do anything to protect the few people close to her.

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas: A former thief who has reinvented himself as a top tier security expert, Roger is a salesman with an uncanny ability to manipulate people to his ends. Loyal, to a point, but his own ambitions and needs will win out every time.

Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim: Intelligent, ambitious, and adaptable, Hannah is a woman who wears many hats — and is driven by far more than money. As a chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime, she will have to use everything in her bag of tricks to find a way up and out.

Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis: A small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life’s epicurean pleasures, Stan’s got a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic. Loyal to a fault, he’s willing to risk it all for the object of his desire — even if it means giving up the comfortable life he’s built for himself.

Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin: The crew’s demolitions specialist, Judy is headstrong and independent — an eccentric spitfire with a sarcastic edge who is clever and talented enough to stay a step ahead of her mistakes.

Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin: A chest-puffing alpha male with a knack for safecracking and pushing people’s buttons, Bob is attractive enough to be a threat and smart enough to be dangerous to anyone who gets in his way when he’s on the hunt.

Niousha Noor as Nazan Abassi: Driven, damaged and tenacious to a fault, FBI Agent Nazan Abassi is the raging fire that threatens to burn our crew of thieves down — as long as those flames don’t consume her first.