Drag Race France: Nicky Doll to Host International Competition Series

C’est officiel: Nicky Doll has been selected to host World of Wonder’s upcoming Drag Race France.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be the mistress of ceremonies of this emblematic show, which is going to revolutionize French drag and give prominence to incredible queer artists! So, start your engines, and may the best drag queen…win!” Nicky said in a statement.

The first French queen to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race in Season 12, Nicky finished in 11th place. She’s the second Drag Race contestant to be named the host of an international off-shoot, following Brooke Lynn Hytes of Drag Race Canada.

Nicky will be joined on the judges’ panel by French TV presenter Daphné Bürki and musician Kiddy Smile.

According to a release from World of Wonder, “the trio will guide the dazzling French queens each week through a variety of gag-worthy challenges and runway categories. Based on their performances each episode, the judges will choose who wins and which two will have to lipsync for their lives to stay in the competition, for a chance to become France’s first drag superstar.”

A premiere date for the latest Drag Race installment will be announced later, but WOW says that new episodes will stream on WOW Presents Plus day and date with their French premiere.

