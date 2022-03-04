Disney+ to Offer Ad-Supported Subscription Plan at Lower Price

This is the way… to save a little money on your Disney+ viewing.

The streaming service announced Friday that it will soon offer an ad-supported subscription tier that comes at a lower price. The new plan will become available in late 2022 in the United States (and internationally in 2023), but a more specific launch date and pricing details have yet to be announced.

Disney+’s ad-free subscription tier, which currently costs $7.99 monthly and $79.99 annually, will remain available. At its launch in November 2019, Disney+ offered a discounted deal that came out to $3.92 a month if you signed up for three years along with a D23 fan club membership; those three-year terms will expire by this September.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

The news comes just days after Disney+ acquired several Marvel series that previously belonged to Netflix. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist and the one-off limited series The Defenders will all drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 16, as will all seven seasons of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.