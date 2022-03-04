Hungry: Demi Lovato Steps Down as Star of NBC Comedy Pilot

Just over a year after NBC’s comedy pilot Hungry was announced, Demi Lovato has stepped down as star of the potential series.

According to our sister site Deadline, who broke the news, Lovato had to vacate the lead role due to a scheduling conflict. They will remain on board as an executive producer, though, alongside Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin. Lovato’s role will reportedly be recast promptly to keep the pilot on schedule.

Written by Suzanne Martin (Hot in Cleveland), Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues support group and help one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better. The cast also includes Hot in Cleveland alum Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias), Ryan McPartlin (Chuck), Anna Akana (A Million Little Things) and Ashley D. Kelley (Insatiable).

The comedy first received a put pilot commitment from NBC back in January 2021, followed by a formal pilot order in April, but it was ultimately not ordered to series that year. The pilot has since been redeveloped as a multi-camera comedy instead of a single-cam and remains in contention for the 2022-23 TV season. (Scroll through the attached gallery for scoop on all of the broadcast networks’ possible new series.)

