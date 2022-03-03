Neighbours Cancelled: Australian Soap Opera to End After 37 Seasons

Long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours has officially been cancelled as a result of financial woes that began in February.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” reads a tweet posted to the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday. “Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team,” the message continues. “We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Though production on Neighbours takes place in Australia, the show was primarily funded by U.K. broadcasting partner Channel 5, where the show has been airing since 2008. When Channel 5 pulled its funding of the show in February in order to focus more on producing original content, the search for another broadcasting partner began, but was ultimately fruitless.

Neighbours debuted in 1985 and chronicled the personal highs and lows of characters living on the fictional Ramsay Street cul-de-sac. During its multi-decade run, the show served as a career launch pad for many big names, including Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, the Hemsworth brothers and singer Kylie Minogue.