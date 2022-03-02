A Black Lady Sketch Show Promotes Skye Townsend to Series Regular for Season 3; Laci Mosley Not Returning

A Black Lady Sketch Show is promoting one of its own: Skye Townsend, who debuted as a featured player last season, will now be a series regular for the upcoming Season 3 of the HBO sketch show, TVLine has confirmed.

“Skye quickly proved to be an invaluable cast member of A Black Lady Sketch Show last season, and we couldn’t be more excited to promote her to series regular,” series creator Robin Thede said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of her talents, and we are thrilled to see more of her dynamic characters on screen.”

Laci Mosley, however, will not be returning for Season 3 due to a scheduling conflict, a source tells TVLine. Mosley was a featured player in Season 2 along with Townsend, with both filling the void left by original cast member Quinta Brunson, who exited the series after Season 1.

That leaves Thede, Townsend, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis as the series regulars in Season 3, with a host of guest stars still to be announced. Debuting in August 2019, A Black Lady Sketch Show has earned a total of eight Emmy nominations across its two seasons, including a pair of nods for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. HBO renewed the series for Season 3 in May; a premiere date has not yet been set.

