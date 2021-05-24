A Black Lady Sketch Show Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show isn’t going anywhere. HBO has renewed the Robin Thede comedy for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes just days ahead of Friday’s Season 2 finale.

Nominated last year for three Primetime Emmys (including for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and guest actress Angela Bassett), the narrative sketch-comedy series features a core cast of Black women “living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.” Thede serves as creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star; Issa Rae (Insecure) is also an EP and occasional guest star. Cable Renewal Scorecard

“Making A Black Lady Sketch Show is a dream come true and I’m honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media and our entire producing team,” Thede said in a statement. “I can’t wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh out loud content our audience loves to see! I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully realized, non-stereotypical characters and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premiere comedians.”

Added Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Comedy Programming: “Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy. She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae and the A Black Lady Sketch Show team take us in Season 3.”

Season 2 of A Black Lady Sketch Show welcomed new featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend. Guest stars included Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Mexican-American singer/songwriter Miguel, Disney Channel vet Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso (The Boys), R&B singer Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross (House of Payne) and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country).

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s pickup. Are you looking forward to another season?