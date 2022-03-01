×

Ratings: AGT: Extreme, Endgame Slip in Week 2; Bachelor, NCIS Lead Night

America's Got Talent: Extreme - Season 1
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ returning NCIS drew the night’s biggest audience.

The Bachelor drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, steady week-to-week, while The Good Doctor (3.5 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “B+; read recap) returned from a lonnnng break to match its demo low.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.6 mil.0.6), Abishola (5.3 mil/0.5), NCIS (6.9 mil/0.5, reader grade “A”; read post mortem) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.4 mil/0.3) all returned down a tenth.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | All American slipped to its second smallest audience of the season (560K) and dipped to a demo low (0.1); Homecoming (400K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs from last week’s kickoff while steady in the demo.

NBC | With CBS back in the Monday mix, AGT: Extreme (3.2 mil/0.5) and The Endgame (2.1 mil/0.3) each dropped about 30 percent in audience from their premieres as well as slipped two tenths in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.7 mil/0.6, read post mortem) and The Cleaning Lady (2.6 mil/0.4) were steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

