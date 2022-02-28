Sex/Life: Batwoman's Wallis Day and Orphan Black's Dylan Bruce Among 5 Cast in Season 2 of Netflix Drama

TV’s erstwhile Kate Kane is about to intervene in Sarah Shahi’s Sex/Life. TV's Best Recurring Guest Stars

Wallis Day (Batwoman, Krypton) is one of five new recurring cast members being added to Season 2 of the titillating drama, TVLine has learned. She’ll play a character named Gigi… and that’s all we know.

Additionally, the Netflix series has cast Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black) as Spencer, Craig Bierko (UnREAL) as Mick, Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It) as Kam and Darius Homayoun (Succession) as Majid.

They all join returning series regulars Shahi, Mike Vogel (as Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon) and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow). Additionally, Jonathan Sadowski (Devon) and Li Jun Li (Francesca) will continue to recur.

Netflix renewed Sex/Life for Season 2 in September. “To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying,” series creator/showrunner Stacy Rukeyser said at the time. “When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life stars Shahi as Billie Connelly, a suburban wife and mother who begins feeling nostalgic for her free-spirited past and starts journaling — and fantasizing! — about her passionate exploits with the ex-boyfriend she never got over.

TVLine readers gave the Season 1 finale an average grade of “C” (read post mortem). A Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced.