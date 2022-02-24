Ozark 'Rejoins' 4 Billion Minute Club in Nielsen's Latest Streaming Ranking

Ozark revisited a rare milestone with Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming original series, while Kristen Bell’s Woman in the House… is among the new faces on the Top 10. 'Missing' Shows Found!

On Nielsen’s ranking for the week of Jan. 24, Netflix’s Ozark repeated in the top spot by amassing 4.1 billion minutes viewed across 37 total episodes. Ozark is one of only two programs to ever crack the 4 billion threshold, having done so before in spring 2020 (along with Tiger King).

The second, seven-episode half of Ozark‘s farewell run will be released April 29.

Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett, now with five eligible episodes/744 million minutes viewed, ascended three slots to place second.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Netflix’s aforementioned Woman in the House (with 650 million minutes viewed/7 episodes), Netflix’s Archive 81 (462 million/8 episodes) and the Nielsen chart debut of Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead (448 million/12 episodes).

Placing sixth through 10th on the ranking for the week of Jan. 24 were five Netflix series: Cobra Kai, In From the Cold, The Witcher, Too Hot to Handle and Cheer.

Falling off the chart this week were After Life, Stay Close and Emily in Paris.

