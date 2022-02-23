Ozark Season 4, Part 2: Netflix Sets Release Date for Final 7 Episodes

Ruth Langmore’s sure-to-be-epic vengeance spree will commence this spring.

Netflix on Wednesday announced that the second part of Ozark‘s seven-episode fourth and final season will be released on April 29, roughly three months after Part 1 dropped on the streamer. (Watch a teaser for the final batch of episodes above.)

As showrunner Chris Mundy recently revealed to TVLine, Part 2 will pick up where the finale of Part 1 left off — with Julia Garner’s Ruth on the warpath following the brutal murder of her cousin Wyatt. “We pick up right away,” the EP shared. “We would be cheating everybody if we jumped past the emotional place we were in [at the end of Episode 7].”

The final episodes will also bring resolution to the flash-forward car wreck involving the Byrde family that was teased in the Season 4 premiere. As Mundy explained back in January, the ambiguity surrounding the exact timing of the accident was intentional.

“There’s a feeling on our show all the time where anything can happen at anytime, and I like that unease,” he told us. “We felt like people [watching the Season 4 premiere] might be confused for a split second, but then when the [action cuts immediately] to Mexico they’d realize [it was a flash-forward]. But we didn’t want to do any more of the math for them.”