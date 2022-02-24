The Carringtons Turn 'Savage' in New Dynasty Season 5 Trailer — Watch

The Carringtons are celebrating Dynasty‘s return to The CW with a gala gone wrong. (What, you were hoping it would go right?)

When the reboot’s fifth season resumes on Friday, March 11 (9/8c), “Fallon is ready to jump head-first into her former life, much to Liam’s worry,” according to The CW’s official synopsis. Elsewhere, “Amanda discovers something that could help Alexis’ case and recruits Kirby for assistance. Meanwhile, Culhane creates a plan for his future as Kirby and Sam decide to help, much to his chagrin. As Jeff figures out his next steps, Fallon turns to Dominique to help with a work situation. Blake throws the Carrington Gala and not all goes as expected.”

While this may feel like a true premiere, that already happened back in December when The CW aired the first two episodes of Dynasty‘s fifth season as a Christmas special of sorts. Not that we’re looking a gift horse in the mouth. In fact, as long as we’re talking about Dynasty, it’s probably best to stay away from horses altogether.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Dynasty‘s return, then drop a comment with your hopes for the rest of Season 5 below.