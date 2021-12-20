Dynasty Confirms Fallon's Fate in Season 5 Premiere — Grade It!

RELATED STORIES When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates!

It was the question on every Dynasty fan’s mind going into Monday’s season premiere: How is Fallon Carrington faring after being shot earlier this year?

The two-part premiere wasted no time answering that question, opening on a news report about… Fallon’s murder?! Look, after the casting rodeo this show has endured — including three Cristals and Alexis’s apiece — we’d be lying if we said we didn’t think, at least for a split second, that we’d really seen the last of Liz Gillies.

Fortunately, despite what Channel 6 would have you believe, Fallon Carrington is very much alive. “Seriously? People actually think that I’m dead?!” the victim shrieked from her hospital bed. And we can’t exactly blame her for freaking out; not only was she the subject of fake news, but the picture they were using was just awful.

After forcing the hospital to discharge her early, Fallon spent the rest of the hour doing damage control on her business and her marriage, ultimately confronting her shooter in prison. But Eva refused to retract any of the harmful secrets she leaked to the press about Fallon and Colin. In fact, she doubled down on her crime, adding that her only regret is missing her actual target — Liam!

Meanwhile, Liam spent the hour quietly distancing himself from Fallon, unable to forget that Colin was the last guy she kissed. A quick rehash of the whole Eva debacle led to a heated argument, ending with Liam yelling, “You did this to us! And I’m not sure I can ever forgive you for this.” But Fallon once again robbed him of his turn to play the victim by suddenly fainting. And just like that, Fallon was back in the hospital — and in a coma.

Monday’s second hour jumped ahead two weeks, with Fallon still very much in her coma. At Liam’s behest, the Carringtons visited her to share happy holiday memories, hoping that they might rouse her. Unfortunately, that’s the exact opposite news Liam received from Fallon’s doctors, who basically shrugged their shoulders and have no idea when she might wake up.

In the end, all it took was a happy dream about her future with Liam (and their children!) to wake Fallon from her coma. God bless us, everyone!

Other premiere developments worth discussing…

* Doing almost no detective work whatsoever, Amanda deduced that Adam killed Dr. Larson and pinned the murder on Alexis, though we began to doubt her sleuthing skills when she chose to confront her brother before collecting even a stitch of evidence. So Adam got proactive, stealing a strand (more like a clump!) of Alexis’ hair during a prison visit, and planting it to keep Alexis from getting bail. But when Amanda figured out that the 9-1-1 call was placed from La Mirage, Adam really started panicking, attempting to trick various hospital employees into vouching for him.

* Thanks to a well-timed entrance into Jeff’s hospital room, Dominique now knows the truth about what (and who!) brought Brady to Atlanta. He tried to pull the whole “it was a scheme, but now I have real feelings for you!” routine, but Dom wasn’t having any of it. Still, when she found out Brady was in trouble with some dangerous dudes, she and Jeff stuck their necks out to save him… before banishing him from Atlanta “forever.”

* After discovering that Beto also had a gun at Blake’s campaign event, Cristal formally gave her the brother the boot, both from her life and from their company. Honestly, we’re a little bummed out that Beto is shaping up to be a villain — we had high hopes for him and Sam. More than anything, though, we’re more curious about Beto’s new friend… who happens to look a lot like his sister.

* And Blake realized he doesn’t actually want to become a senator, informing Cristal that he’s ending his campaign.

Your thoughts on Monday’s Dynasty premiere? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your full review.