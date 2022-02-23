Upload Season 2 Trailer Introduces Digital Babies, New Love Interest for [Spoiler] — Watch Video

Nathan’s digital afterlife is getting a lot more complicated, romantically, in the trailer for Upload Season 2 (premiering with all seven episodes Friday, March 11 on Prime Video).

Now that his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has uploaded to Lakeview to be with him, Nathan’s heart appears to be more conflicted than ever. One minute he’s kissing the blonde, and the next, he’s thinking about how beautiful his customer service angel Nora looks, which she can hear thanks to some disturbing new tech. But Nora’s not just sitting around, watching Nathan and Ingrid make-out. (OK, she’s doing a little bit of that.)

“I’m with someone, too,” Nora tells Nathan as the trailer cuts to her kissing new recurring cast member Paulo Costanzo (Royal Pains).

Elsewhere in the preview, Ingrid takes on mommyhood with a “prototyke” (aka an in-app digital baby that sports the face of the A.I. Guy); Luke and his angel Aleesha get into a rowdy tennis match; and Nathan considers a bicep inflation.

Prime Video has also released eight photos from the second season, which can be found in the attached gallery. And because it’s been nearly two years since the satirical sci-fi series debuted in May 2020, we won’t blame you if you need to watch this Season 1 recap video.

Press PLAY above to view the trailer, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2!