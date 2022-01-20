Upload Season 2 (Finally) Gets Premiere Date — Watch Recap Video

RELATED STORIES Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV Show Gets an Official Title -- Plus, New Plot Details and New Video

At long last, Prime Video is going to Upload new episodes of the Robbie Amell-starring comedy: Season 2 will premiere with all seven installments on Friday, March 11, almost two years after the satirical sci-fi series debuted on May 1, 2020. (Thankfully, Prime Video has also released a very necessary and helpful Season 1 recap video, which you can view above.)

The show, from creator Greg Daniels (The Office), is set in a technologically advanced future where humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. The Flash vet Amell stars as a computer programmer who dies unexpectedly and finds himself in one of these digital afterlives at the expensive Lakeview. The cast also includes Andy Allo (Chicago Fire), Kevin Bigley (Sirens), Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch), Zainab Johnson (American Koko), Owen Daniels (Space Force), Andrea Rosen (Episodes) and Josh Banday.

In the second season, “Nathan (Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life. His ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview, hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora (Allo),” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group ‘The Ludds.'” The upcoming episodes will also introduce “Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called ‘prototykes,’ and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.”

Press PLAY above for a refresher, plus check out the newly released key art below. Then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2!