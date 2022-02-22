Ratings: AGT: Extreme Leads Monday, Promised Land Steady With ABC Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s AGT: Extreme officially debuted to a 0.7 demo rating — topping Monday in that measure — and 4.3 million total viewers. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-“; read recap. The Shortest-Lived Shows of All Time!

Leading out of that, The Endgame launched with 3.2 million total viewers (the time slot’s largest audience since Sept. 20) and a 0.4 rating (up a tick from Ordinary Joe’s freshman average). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+”; read recap.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Bachelor (3.3 mil/0.6) dipped, while Promised Land (1.6 mil/0.2) was steady with its final ABC airing (it moves to Hulu next Tuesday)

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.9 mil/0.5) dipped to season lows but drew Monday’s biggest audience; The Cleaning Lady (3 mil/0.4) was steady.

THE CW | All American (680K/0.2) was steady with its midseason opener; offshoot All American: Homecoming delivered the time slot’s best audience (470K) since Oct. 25, along with a 0.1 rating; TVLine readers gave it a “B”; read recap.

CBS | Celeb Big Brother (2.4 mil/0.4) was steady week-to-week.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!