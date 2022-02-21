Walker Adds Ashley Reyes as Cordell's New Partner, Replacing Lindsey Morgan

Jared Padalecki is getting a new partner this spring. Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) is joining the cast of The CW’s Walker as a series regular named Cassie Perez, our sister site Deadline reports.

Cassie is described as a “spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state trooper for eight years before that. She is unconventional and wily, quick on her feet. She knows that she’s one of the only women in her field and that the odds are always against her, but rather than color inside the lines, Cassie chooses to splash vivid colors all over the canvas.”

Reyes makes her first appearance in the show’s March 3 episode “Nudge” (8/7c), pictured above.

Lindsey Morgan, who played Cordell’s original partner Micki Ramirez, announced in October that she was leaving Walker for personal reasons.

“This decision was entirely my choice and I am overwhelmed with gratitude to all those involved for their full support and compassion,” Morgan said at the time. “I have only been treated with the upmost respect, kindness and appreciation from this cast, crew, production, writing team, network and studio. Walker was one of the safest, professional and joyful sets that I’ve ever experienced and it was truly a privilege to create with such gems of human beings.”

