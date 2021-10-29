Walker: Lindsey Morgan to Exit CW Series as Micki in Season 2

Walker is losing his partner: Lindsey Morgan, who plays Micki Ramirez on the CW drama, will exit the series later this season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Morgan is leaving for “personal reasons,” the actress said in a statement. A date for her final episode hasn’t been set yet, but she could possibly return as a guest star down the road.

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” Morgan said in her statement. “The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Morgan, a veteran of The CW’s The 100, costars as Micki Ramirez, a Texas Ranger who’s the partner of Cordell Walker, played by series star Jared Padalecki. Morgan has been a series regular since the show premiered in January. Walker returned for Season 2 earlier this week; read our full premiere recap here.

“Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out,” Padalecki said in a statement. “I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I’m honored to consider her a friend.”

Will you miss Micki on Walker? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.