Sweet Magnolias' Brooke Elliott Fully Supports Dana Sue's Emotional Choice in Season 2: 'Their Souls Just Align'

Following a season-long game of emotional Ping-Pong, Sweet Magnolias‘ Dana Sue has made several difficult decisions about her romantic future — and actress Brooke Elliott couldn’t be more supportive of her character’s choices.

Her first hurdle in Season 2 was choosing between hot farmer Jeremy and hot estranged-husband Ronnie, both of whom presented many pluses and minuses and abs.

“Jeremy is such a gift to Dana Sue,” Elliott tells TVLine. “He allows her to feel beautiful again. She gets to feel desired and wanted — that someone craves her and is interested in her, and that’s no small thing in life. He gives her a lot, and he comes with such innocence. To me, that is a huge gift.”

That said, Dana Sue ultimately realized that a future with Jeremy wasn’t meant to be. Instead, she decided to go all-in with Ronnie, inviting him back into her home, her bed and her heart.

“To me, their souls just align,” Elliott says of the reunited couple. “They’re just matched, and I don’t know how you don’t root for two souls that are so meant to be.”

And that appreciation extends off-camera for Elliott, who “cannot say enough good things” about Brandon Quinn as a scene partner.

“When we do those scenes together, he’s 100-percent in as much as I am,” she says. “We took great care with their storyline this season. It’s really complex and intricate, and it’s really relatable. We wanted to hit every beat of this relationship — the questions, the battles and everything they had to figure out about themselves. Partners are such gifts in telling us who we are and what we want. I could go on and on about Brandon Quinn. I think he’s just magnificent, and I love the scenes we get to do together.”

But this long-awaited reconciliation doesn’t guarantee that the couple’s future will be all sunshine and rainbows. Some fans are even speculating that the woman who slashed Dana Sue’s tires in the second season finale could be the one with whom Ronnie was unfaithful.

All showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson will say about the mysterious new arrival is that she “has a past in common with our ladies and some other folks in town. She’s been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores.”

“I was alarmed and excited,” Elliott adds of the unnamed woman. “Hopefully we’ll be given a third season and we can figure out who she is. I’m just as curious as everybody else.”

Your thoughts on Dana Sue’s romantic journey in Season 2 (and hopefully beyond)? Drop ’em in a comment below.