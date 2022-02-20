Billions Adds Sakina Jaffrey as Series Regular for Season 6

Sakina Jaffrey is going toe to toe with Billions‘ Chuck Rhoades: The Showtime drama has added the House of Cards actress as a series regular for Season 6.

Jaffrey will play Daevisha ‘Dave’ Mahar, “a dogged defense attorney at a white-shoe firm, who goes up against New York Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) on a case and sways him to draft her into his cause,” our sister site Deadline first reported. The character will be introduced in Episode 5, which airs Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9/8c.

Star Damian Lewis, who played Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, left Billions at the end of Season 5 and was replaced by Corey Stoll, whose character Mike Prince bought his investment firm and became the boss. Prince also double-crossed Rhoades to seal the deal and immediately became his new nemesis.

Now in Season 6, Chuck has made it his life’s mission as of late to ruin Prince’s business dealings. This includes stopping Prince’s plans to bring the Olympics to New York. But Prince is no one’s pushover, and as fans saw in last week’s installment, he is also not above snatching away Chuck’s closest allies and confidants.

The series, which was recently renewed for Season 7, also features Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn and Daniel Breaker.

Jaffrey’s most recent TV credits include Snowpiercer, Defending Jacob, Little Voice and Lost in Space.