Friday Ratings: Olympics Audience Drops Back Down, SmackDown Dips

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime broadcast coverage of the Winter Olympics on Friday night averaged 6.34 million total viewers, down 15 percent from Thursday to mark the Beijing games’ second-smallest audience thus far (besting only Feb. 16). 'Missing' Shows Found!

Over on ABC, the Jeopardy! National College Championship drew 4.5 mil and a 0.4, ticking down ahead of Tuesday’s upcoming finale.

CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother (2.5 mil/0.5) was up a tenth week-to-week.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped.

NEXT WEEK: Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods and The Blacklist (on a “new” night!) return.

