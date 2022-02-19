The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 20

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find six series debuts (including America’s Got Talent, All American and Vikings spinoffs, as well as a Proud Family revival), 13 returning favorites (including the OG Law & Order and Snowfall) and 11 finales (including Celebrity Big Brother and the Jeopardy! National College Championship).

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

8 pm Around the World in 80 Days Season 1 finale (PBS)

8 pm NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

8 pm Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (NBC)

9 pm All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 finale (PBS)

9 pm From series premiere (Epix)

9 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 finale (The CW; two episodes)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 11B premiere (AMC)

10 pm We Need to Talk About Cosby docuseries finale (Showtime)

11 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 9 premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, FEB. 21

8 pm All American returns (The CW)

8 pm America’s Got Talent: Extreme series premiere (NBC)

9 pm All American: Homecoming series premiere (The CW)

10 pm The Endgame series premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

8 pm Jeopardy! National College Championship finale (ABC)

9 pm The Real Dirty Dancing Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm To Tell the Truth returns (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

3 am The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series premiere (Disney+; first two episodes)

8 pm Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 finale (CBS)

9 pm Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm A Million Little Things returns (ABC)

10 pm Snowfall Season 5 premiere (FX; two episodes)

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

8 pm Law & Order Season 21 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Station 19 returns (ABC)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy returns (ABC)

9 pm Legacies returns (The CW)

10 pm Big Sky returns (ABC)

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

3 am Love Is Blind Season 2 finale (Netflix)

3 am A Madea Homecoming film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Reno 911! Season 8 premiere (Roku; all episodes)

3 am Vikings: Valhalla series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Blacklist returns (NBC)

8 pm Everything’s Gonna Be All White docuseries finale (Showtime)

10 pm State of the Union Season 2 finale (SundanceTV)

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

8 pm Attenborough’s Global Adventure docuseries finale (BBC America)

8 pm NAACP Image Awards (BET)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.