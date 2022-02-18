Melissa Benoist Nears Deal to Star in HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus, Reunite With Supergirl EP Greg Berlanti

Melissa Benoist may have put away her Supergirl cape, but she’s flying right back to the small screen.

The actress is nearing a deal to star in the HBO Max drama series The Girls on the Bus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Amy Chozick’s bestselling novel Chasing Hillary, “this comedic character-driven drama chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way,” per the official description. Benoist will play one of the four main journalists.

The role would reunite Benoist with Supergirl executive producer Greg Berlanti, who is set to executive-produce the new series along with Vampire Diaries EP Julie Plec. Plec will write the series along with book author Chozick.

Benoist wrapped up a six-season run as Kara Danvers/Supergirl on The CW’s Supergirl in November. (The series’ freshman season actually aired on CBS before it moved to The CW for its final five seasons.) Her other TV credits include Glee, Waco and Homeland.

The Girls on the Bus has traveled a winding road to get on the air: It was first ordered by Netflix in 2019, then quietly dropped and picked back up by The CW. HBO Max handed it a straight-to-series order earlier this week.