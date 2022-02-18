TVLine Items: Martin Reunion Special, All American Casting and More

Another classic sitcom is getting the reunion treatment: BET+ will host a Martin 30th anniversary special with stars Martin Lawrence (aka Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole), plus surprise guest appearances. (Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, passed away in 2016.)

The program, hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, will feature “interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances, and behind the scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show that shaped a generation.” The special is slated to debut later this year.

Martin aired for five seasons on Fox from 1992-1997.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* All American has cast Christian James (Freefall) in the recurring role of Wade Waters, an arrogant but talented quarterback for Golden Angeles University, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The CW’s upcoming Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift has added Marquise Vilsón (Blindspot), April Parker Jones (Bel-Air, Supergirl) and Albert Mwangi (Bump) to its series-regular cast, per Deadline.

* AMC’s anthology offshoot Tales of the Walking Dead has added Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and Loan Chabanol to its cast.

* The Girls on the Bus, a drama inspired by a chapter in New York Times correspondent Amy Chozick’s best-selling book Chasing Hillary, has been given a straight-to-series order at HBO Max — five months after the project moved from Netflix to The CW.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?