YOU Season 4: White Lotus' Lukas Gage Cast as Series Regular

Early YOU Season 4 casting intel would seem to confirm that Joe Goldberg is staying put in the City of Lights.

Lukas Gage (The White Lotus) has been cast in the series-regular role of Adam, the youngest son of a wealthy East Coast magnate, our sister site Deadline reports.

Referred to as an American expat, Adam is “famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication.

“Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with,” the character breakdown teases. “Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go.”

YOU’s Season 3 finale found Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg saying adios to Madre Linda and bonjour to Paris, where he hoped to start yet another new life — this time with his librarian lover Marienne.

“Every season of the show is new place, a new conversation about love with a lowercase L,” showrunner Sera Gamble previously told TVLine. “I would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun. One of the questions we always ask on this show is, ‘What pool of privileged douchebags do we want to throw Joe into next?’ And there are a lot of untapped pools around the world, if you just leave the borders of the United States.”

Gage most recently recurred as White Lotus staffer Dillon on the aforementioned HBO dramedy. Prior to that, he recurred on Seasons 1 and 2 of Hulu’s Love, Victor (as Derek) and Season 1 of HBO’s Euphoria (as Tyler). He’ll next be seen in Peacock’s Angelyne, opposite Emmy Rossum (watch teaser).

Netflix has not yet announced a timetable for YOU Season 4’s release. In the meantime, hit the comments with your hopes for its eventual return.