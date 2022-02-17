SNL: Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz Set to Host; Charli XCX Rescheduled as Musical Guest After Xmas Show Fiasco

Familiar faces from the worlds of Marvel Studios and DC Comics are set to make their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts.

The late-night sketch series has enlisted Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac to lord over Studio 8H on March 5. He’ll be joined by second-time musical guest Charli XCX, who was initially slated to appear as part of SNL‘s COVID-impacted, Paul Rudd-hosted Christmas show on Dec. 19.

Then on March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batwoman) will serve as master of ceremonies. She’ll be accompanied by musical guest Rosalía, who previously performed alongside musical guest Bad Bunny during Season 46.

As previously reported, SNL returns from its Winter Olympics-induced hiatus on Feb. 26 with fifth-time host John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

Isaac will be promoting the aforementioned Moon Knight, which premieres Wednesday, March 30 on Disney+. A Super Bowl trailer — which you can watch here — gave us an extended first look at Marc Spector, a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder,” according to the official logline. The six-episode series will see “the multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Kravitz, meanwhile, is set to make her debut as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) opposite newest “Caped Crusader” Robert Pattinson in The Batman, which hits theaters on Friday, March 4.

Thus far, SNL‘s Season 47 hosts have included Owen Wilson (Loki), Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek (No Time to Die), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Jonathan Majors (The Harder They Fall), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Billie Eilish, Rudd, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Will Forte (MacGruber) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home).