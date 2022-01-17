Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

RELATED STORIES Boba Fett Stars Talk Danny Trejo 'Surprise,' Introduction of Young Mod Gang as 'Homage' to George Lucas

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior.

The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke.

Of course, Moon Knight is just one of several high-profile Marvel projects coming to Disney+ in the near future. Also on the horizon is She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s attorney cousin Jennifer Walters; Ms. Marvel, introducing Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim teen who gains shape-shifting abilities; and Secret Invasion, which reunites familiar faces like Nick Fury and Maria Hill for a new battle against a sect of Skrulls. Previous MCU series on Disney+ include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a first look at Moon Knight, then drop a comment with your early thoughts below. Will you be watching later this year?