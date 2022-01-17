Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior.
The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”
In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke.
Of course, Moon Knight is just one of several high-profile Marvel projects coming to Disney+ in the near future. Also on the horizon is She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s attorney cousin Jennifer Walters; Ms. Marvel, introducing Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim teen who gains shape-shifting abilities; and Secret Invasion, which reunites familiar faces like Nick Fury and Maria Hill for a new battle against a sect of Skrulls. Previous MCU series on Disney+ include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye.
Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a first look at Moon Knight, then drop a comment with your early thoughts below. Will you be watching later this year?
Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/E3pacO7gAr
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 18, 2022