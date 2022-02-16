Tuesday Ratings: Queens Flat With Finale, ABC Sitcoms Eye Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC “bubble” drama Queens closed out its freshman run on Tuesday night with its smallest audience yet (an even 1 million viewers) and a second straight 0.2 demo rating. TVLine's Annual Renew/Cancel Forecast!

With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, Queens has been averaging 1.92 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating — ranking last and No. 7 out of the eight dramas ABC has fielded this TV season. TVLine readers gave both the finale and the season an average grade of “A”; read post mortem.

Opening ABC’s Tuesday, Jeopardy! National College Championship (4 mil/0.5) drew its smallest audience thus far, while Abbot Elementary (2.2 mil/0.4) and black-ish (1.5 mil0.3) both slipped to season lows.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Broadcast primetime Winter Olympics coverage averaged 8.1 mil and a 1.4.

FOX | The Resident (3.2 mil/0.4) and The Real Dirty Dancing (1.4 mil/0.2) each dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

